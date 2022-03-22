Sciencast Management LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.