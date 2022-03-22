Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.