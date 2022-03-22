Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $19,939,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

