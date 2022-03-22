Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

