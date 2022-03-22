SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Up 6.4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 27,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,295,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $9,595,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $7,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

