Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.56 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and $792,557.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,208,280,249 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,497,345 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

