SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner Sells 10,000 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

