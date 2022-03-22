Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 150 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

