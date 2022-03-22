SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.29.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

