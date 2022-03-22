Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

