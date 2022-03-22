Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 286,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.