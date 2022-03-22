Spark New Zealand Limited (SPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Spark New Zealand (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

