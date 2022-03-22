SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

