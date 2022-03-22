SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

