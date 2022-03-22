Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 507.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 61,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $310,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.