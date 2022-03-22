Spire Wealth Management Has $155,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 535.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

