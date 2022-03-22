Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

