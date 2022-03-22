Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,338 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 180,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

