Spire Wealth Management Purchases 410 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $269.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93.

