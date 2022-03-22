Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

