Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
