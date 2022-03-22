StaFi (FIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.17 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $26.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

