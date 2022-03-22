State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $554,000 Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

