State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

