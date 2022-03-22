State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kemper were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.82. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.