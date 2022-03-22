State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 263,207 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

