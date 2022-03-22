State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 565 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

