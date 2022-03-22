State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 700 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of uniQure worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

