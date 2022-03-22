Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $25.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

PING opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

