StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

