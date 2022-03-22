StockNews.com Upgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Hold

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 885,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $163.91 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.