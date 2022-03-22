Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.83.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $453.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.93 and a 200-day moving average of $570.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

