Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,044. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

