Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.42. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1,247 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
