Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,385 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $2,681,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

