Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

