Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 3,175 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

