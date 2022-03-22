Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. Research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

