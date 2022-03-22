Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $908.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

