Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Trip.com Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.