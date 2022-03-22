Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $143,870.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00456663 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,855,259 coins and its circulating supply is 43,155,259 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

