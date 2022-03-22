Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

