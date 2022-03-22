TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 86,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

