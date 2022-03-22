TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

