TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.
NYSE:TEL opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
