TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 135.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.