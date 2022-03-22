Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,659. Textron has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

