The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report $83.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.78 million and the lowest is $83.17 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,111. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

