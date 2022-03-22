The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

