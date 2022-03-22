The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $36.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WRBY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

