The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $36.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.
WRBY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.
In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.