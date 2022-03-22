The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $138.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.40. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

